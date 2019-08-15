Harsco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 12,234 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,472% compared to the average volume of 778 put options.

HSC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,044. Harsco has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Harsco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Francis Minan bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $114,995.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Harsco by 416.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 63.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

