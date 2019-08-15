Harsco (HSC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Harsco (NYSE: HSC):
- 8/6/2019 – Harsco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a services and engineered products company. The principal lines of business are: mill services that are provided to steel and non-ferrous metal producers; gas control and containment products; scaffolding services; railway maintenance of way services and equipment; and several other lines of business including, process equipment, industrial grating and bridge decking, industrial pipe fittings, slag abrasives and roofing granules. “
- 8/1/2019 – Harsco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/31/2019 – Harsco was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 7/26/2019 – Harsco had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2019 – Harsco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a services and engineered products company. The principal lines of business are: mill services that are provided to steel and non-ferrous metal producers; gas control and containment products; scaffolding services; railway maintenance of way services and equipment; and several other lines of business including, process equipment, industrial grating and bridge decking, industrial pipe fittings, slag abrasives and roofing granules. “
HSC traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 81,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,044. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.14. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Harsco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Harsco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Harsco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Harsco by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Harsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
