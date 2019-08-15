Harsco (HSC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Harsco (NYSE: HSC):

8/6/2019 – Harsco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a services and engineered products company. The principal lines of business are: mill services that are provided to steel and non-ferrous metal producers; gas control and containment products; scaffolding services; railway maintenance of way services and equipment; and several other lines of business including, process equipment, industrial grating and bridge decking, industrial pipe fittings, slag abrasives and roofing granules. “

8/1/2019 – Harsco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2019 – Harsco was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/26/2019 – Harsco had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Harsco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a services and engineered products company. The principal lines of business are: mill services that are provided to steel and non-ferrous metal producers; gas control and containment products; scaffolding services; railway maintenance of way services and equipment; and several other lines of business including, process equipment, industrial grating and bridge decking, industrial pipe fittings, slag abrasives and roofing granules. “

HSC traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 81,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,044. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.14. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Get Harsco Co alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Harsco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $114,995.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,803.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Harsco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Harsco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Harsco by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Harsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.