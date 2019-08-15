Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Societe Generale set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €123.72 ($143.86).

HNR1 traded down €1.00 ($1.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €141.50 ($164.53). The company had a trading volume of 80,397 shares. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €142.74.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

