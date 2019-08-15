Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HALL. BidaskClub upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Hallmark Financial Services from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $286.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.63. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

