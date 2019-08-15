GVC (LON:GVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GVC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,130 ($14.77) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 961 ($12.56) target price on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,059.67 ($13.85).

Shares of GVC traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 545.20 ($7.12). 4,827,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 613. GVC has a 52-week low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,151 ($15.04). The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.69.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

