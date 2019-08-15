GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,039.64 ($13.58).

GVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 961 ($12.56) target price on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.89) target price on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday.

Get GVC alerts:

Shares of GVC traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 545.20 ($7.12). The company had a trading volume of 4,827,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 611.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 614.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69. GVC has a 52 week low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,151 ($15.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from GVC’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. GVC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.62%.

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.