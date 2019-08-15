GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 17.60 Per Share

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from GVC’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GVC traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 545.20 ($7.12). 4,827,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 613. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -44.69. GVC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,151 ($15.04).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GVC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,130 ($14.77) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.89) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 961 ($12.56) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,059.67 ($13.85).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

