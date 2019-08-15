Gs Motif Data Driven Etf (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Trading Down 0.9%

Gs Motif Data Driven Etf (NYSEARCA:GDAT)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.91 and last traded at $50.91, approximately 600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gs Motif Data Driven Etf stock. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gs Motif Data Driven Etf (NYSEARCA:GDAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ruggie Capital Group owned about 0.47% of Gs Motif Data Driven Etf at the end of the most recent quarter.

