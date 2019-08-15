GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stake Raised by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 118.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on GRUB shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.14.

GRUB stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 59,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.20.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $39,616.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $53,116.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $88,653.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,511 shares of company stock worth $1,939,926. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

