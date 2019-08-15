Grimcoin Price Hits $0.0001 (GRIM)

Grimcoin (CURRENCY:GRIM) traded down 31.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Grimcoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Grimcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Grimcoin has a market capitalization of $9,825.00 and $15.00 worth of Grimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grimcoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000155 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin Profile

Grimcoin (CRYPTO:GRIM) is a coin. Grimcoin’s total supply is 104,080,589 coins and its circulating supply is 98,443,641 coins. Grimcoin’s official Twitter account is @grimcoin . The official website for Grimcoin is reaper.rocks

Grimcoin Coin Trading

Grimcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grimcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grimcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.