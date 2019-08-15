Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Great Western Mining Co. Plc (LON:GWMO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.41. Great Western Mining shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 60,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13.

Great Western Mining Company Profile (LON:GWMO)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in 896 claims covering a total area of 73 square kilometers located in the mineral county, Nevada.

