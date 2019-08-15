Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Gowest Gold Ltd (CVE:GWA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 79801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. The company has a market cap of $8.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

About Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. It focuses on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Gowest Amalgamated Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gowest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.