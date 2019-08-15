GoldMint (MNTP) Trading 15.6% Lower This Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $650,399.00 and approximately $256.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003364 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00275460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.01320102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023253 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00096109 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000429 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

