Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 244.44 ($3.19).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 162.95 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.58. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.50 ($3.12).

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Justin Dowley acquired 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £41,777.12 ($54,589.21).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.