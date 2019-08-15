Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after purchasing an additional 411,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,917,000 after acquiring an additional 71,365 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,450,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 984,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,053,000 after acquiring an additional 142,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 549,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.59. 50,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,468. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.01. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $245.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

