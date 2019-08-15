Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €8.95 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.41) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.03 ($11.66).

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.19 ($9.52). 6,644,129 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.30. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

