Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €8.95 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.41) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.03 ($11.66).

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.19 ($9.52). 6,644,129 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.30. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

