GoHelpFund Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $15,525.00 and approximately $34,598.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00272406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.01315771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023386 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00096215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 37,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,145,499 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

