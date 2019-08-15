Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.24 million.Globant also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.19-2.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,303. Globant has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $112.33. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.