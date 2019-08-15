GlobalBoost-Y Trading Up 2.2% This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $228,608.00 and approximately $143.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,351.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.87 or 0.01815709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.23 or 0.03046587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00733767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00803181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00054297 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00490546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00136367 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,285,749 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

