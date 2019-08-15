Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 476,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after purchasing an additional 907,360 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,569,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 491,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 170,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

