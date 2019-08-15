Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Director Robert W. Reding Buys 25,000 Shares

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Director Robert W. Reding acquired 25,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ENT stock remained flat at $$0.62 on Thursday. 27,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,540. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.32.
Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.14.
About Global Eagle Entertainment
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.
