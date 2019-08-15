Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Director Robert W. Reding Buys 25,000 Shares

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Director Robert W. Reding acquired 25,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ENT stock remained flat at $$0.62 on Thursday. 27,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,540. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 282,368 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.14.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

