Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Alithya Group worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

NYSE:ALYA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 7,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,514. Alithya Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

