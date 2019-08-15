Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc (CVE:GER)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 31,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 33,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Canada and Central America. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property with 141 claims located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and the La Cobra property with one claim covering approximately 775 hectares located in the Valle Department, Honduras.

