Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.52. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $29.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

