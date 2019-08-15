Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) and COMARCO (NASDAQ:CMRO) Financial Analysis

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) and COMARCO (OTCMKTS:CMRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMARCO has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Gilat Satellite Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. COMARCO does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and COMARCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks 7.93% 7.79% 4.61% COMARCO N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of COMARCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gilat Satellite Networks and COMARCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A COMARCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and COMARCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $266.39 million 1.66 $18.41 million N/A N/A COMARCO N/A N/A $840,000.00 N/A N/A

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than COMARCO.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats COMARCO on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state amplifiers, block upconverters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, telecommunication companies, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

COMARCO Company Profile

Comarco, Inc. focuses on the monetization of its patent portfolio. The company intends to expand, protect, and monetize its patent portfolio through potential sale or licensing. Comarco, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California.

