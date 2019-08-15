Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) CFO G Bradley Cole Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) CFO G Bradley Cole sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $4,398,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

G Bradley Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genomic Health alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, G Bradley Cole sold 6,471 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $369,364.68.

On Tuesday, June 11th, G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $257,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.69. 4,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,260. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.62. Genomic Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.78 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Genomic Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GHDX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Genomic Health by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Genomic Health during the first quarter valued at $910,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Genomic Health during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genomic Health during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Genomic Health during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.