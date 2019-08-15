Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 629,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genocea Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 2,857,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

