Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $20.60 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genmab A/S stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Genmab A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

