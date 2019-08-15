GenesisX (XGS) Hits Market Capitalization of $86,602.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $86,602.00 and approximately $854.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000244 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 8,518,647 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

