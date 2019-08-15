General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GD. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.47.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $181.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.62. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In related news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.