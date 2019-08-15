Gabriel Leung Sells 5,000 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $432,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,440,870.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novocure alerts:

On Wednesday, July 10th, Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $324,150.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Gabriel Leung sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00.

Novocure stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,128. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.01 and a beta of 2.46. Novocure Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.54.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Novocure by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Novocure by 2.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Novocure by 13.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novocure by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novocure by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. Wedbush lowered Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.