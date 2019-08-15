Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.9% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.72.

Home Depot stock opened at $201.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $219.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.