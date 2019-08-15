G4S (LON:GFS) Price Target Cut to GBX 195 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

G4S (LON:GFS) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price (up previously from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of G4S in a report on Monday. HSBC upped their target price on G4S from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 224.50 ($2.93).

GFS opened at GBX 172 ($2.25) on Wednesday. G4S has a 52-week low of GBX 169.80 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 255.60 ($3.34). The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 3.59 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. G4S’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

