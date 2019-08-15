G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFSZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G4S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on G4S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded G4S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

GFSZY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. G4S/ADR has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $16.54.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

