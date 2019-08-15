FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in July

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 399,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

In other news, Director Terrance C. Z. Egger bought 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $29,905.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FutureFuel by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FutureFuel by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 70,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,650. The company has a market capitalization of $461.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.94. FutureFuel has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $19.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.86 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.69%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.