FUTURAX (FTXT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22,807.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $8,729.00 and approximately $22,807.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00075556 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00364077 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000101 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007326 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.