FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $42.69. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $42.56, with a volume of 21,186 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

