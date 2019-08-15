Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Cut by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,771 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 23,452 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $25,470,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 287.1% in the second quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,321,720 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,149,506 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,269,503 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 959,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $10,268,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson bought 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,744,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $1,629,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

FCX opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

