Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA: FRA) recently:

8/9/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/7/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA stock traded down €0.82 ($0.95) on Thursday, hitting €72.76 ($84.60). The stock had a trading volume of 101,839 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €74.94. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a one year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.