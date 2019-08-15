Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Sells $34,579.61 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Christopher Tutton sold 461 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $34,579.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,526.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Tutton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fox Factory alerts:

On Tuesday, August 6th, Christopher Tutton sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $373,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christopher Tutton sold 220 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $16,229.40.

FOXF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.20. 193,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,796. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.96 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1,594.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after buying an additional 489,856 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $28,317,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $19,815,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $25,496,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,126,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,545,000 after purchasing an additional 266,505 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.