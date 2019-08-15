Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 612,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FWRD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.27. 112,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,813. Forward Air has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 13.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 436,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $26,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

