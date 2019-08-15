Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 612,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of FWRD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.27. 112,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,813. Forward Air has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.54.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 13.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 436,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $26,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
