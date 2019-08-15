Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FFIC. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.17. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.