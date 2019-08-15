Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Receives $14.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLDM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Fluidigm from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

FLDM traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.62. 13,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $474.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.15. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 129,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $891,735.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel D. Colella acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,481 shares in the company, valued at $808,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283,526 shares of company stock valued at $14,727,638. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fluidigm by 3,543.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fluidigm by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

