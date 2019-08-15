FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Holdings Raised by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLIR. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 340.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.17. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

