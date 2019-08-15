Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Down 8.2%

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.94, 451,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 634,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.10. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.31% and a negative return on equity of 175.29%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Arkowitz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,424 shares in the company, valued at $988,135.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Ann Merrifield bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,817 shares of company stock worth $175,364. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 53,692.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

