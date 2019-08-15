Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Fission Uranium Corp (TSE:FCU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 209307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Fission Uranium from C$2.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of $170.11 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

