FirstBlood Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gatecoin, Livecoin and ZB.COM. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and $37,614.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00275264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.01334705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00096553 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gatecoin, Livecoin, IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

