First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.05 and last traded at $49.06, approximately 160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.