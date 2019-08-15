First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.92, 450 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 22.79% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

