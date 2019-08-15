First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,600 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

THFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a research note on Saturday, June 29th.

First Financial stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.76. 27,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,235. The company has a market cap of $500.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,605,000 after buying an additional 29,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,312,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

